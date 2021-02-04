NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $266,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.5% during the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $541.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.02 billion, a PE ratio of 88.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $528.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.