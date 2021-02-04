NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 140166 upped their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

NVDA opened at $541.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.