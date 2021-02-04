Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1185 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:JPT opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

In other Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $99,071.76.

There is no company description available for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund.

