Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:NPN opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

