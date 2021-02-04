Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
NYSE:JLS opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $22.87.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
