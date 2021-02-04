Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:JLS opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

