Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMY)

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NMY stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.02. Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $14.41.
Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
