Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMY)

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NMY stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.02. Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $14.41.

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Maryland. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Maryland income taxes.

