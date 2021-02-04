Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $14.55.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
Featured Article: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.