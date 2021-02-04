Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

