Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,611,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,787,000 after purchasing an additional 221,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

NUSC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.26. 101,829 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

