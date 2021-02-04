Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

NAC stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

