Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
NAC stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
