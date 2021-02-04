Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
NUW opened at $16.73 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $17.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
