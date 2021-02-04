Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

NUW opened at $16.73 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $17.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

