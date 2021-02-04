NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered NuStar Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE:NS opened at $16.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.62. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $29.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $362.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,835,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,589,000 after buying an additional 1,068,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,259,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 805,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NuStar Energy by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 903,507 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in NuStar Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,969,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 394,503 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 359,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

