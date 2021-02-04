NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by 58.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $362.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

