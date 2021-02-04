NuShares Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One NuShares token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. NuShares has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $28.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009628 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,852,521,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,525,420,047 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.