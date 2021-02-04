Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $748.34 Million

Brokerages expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post $748.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $733.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $763.74 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $583.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

NUS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $317,068.00. Insiders have sold 58,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,631 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

