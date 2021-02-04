NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Up 36.9%

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) shares shot up 36.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $6.38. 15,386,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 562% from the average session volume of 2,325,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $14.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. NTN Buzztime had a negative net margin of 61.42% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.