NPCoin (NPC) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, NPCoin has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $378,538.81 and approximately $1,114.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007557 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 78.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

