NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Up 7.3%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares were up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.21 and last traded at $173.93. Approximately 926,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 651,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Get NovoCure alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 931.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.82.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,466,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in NovoCure by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,557 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 9.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NovoCure by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter worth $492,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.