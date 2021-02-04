Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.41 EPS

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.69. 21,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,989. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $168.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $73.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

