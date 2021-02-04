Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.41 EPS

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%.

NVO stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.66. 22,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,989. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

