Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $854.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $771.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.22. The firm has a market cap of $810.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,716.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.61.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

