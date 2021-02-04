Novare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:DNMR opened at $45.82 on Thursday. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc, doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins.

