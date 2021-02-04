Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 46,630 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,630 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $155.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.51 and a 200 day moving average of $136.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

