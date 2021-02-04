Novare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $139.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

