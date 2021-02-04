Novare Capital Management LLC Has $232,000 Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,787,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,944,000 after buying an additional 500,176 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,525,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 84.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,529,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 121,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,984.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 39,589 shares of company stock valued at $552,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GBDC opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 107.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

GBDC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

