Novare Capital Management LLC Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 455,840 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

