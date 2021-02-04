Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,205 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

