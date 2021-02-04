Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.72.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $79.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

