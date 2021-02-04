Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCLH stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

