NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (NCX.V) (CVE:NCX) Trading 16.1% Higher

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (NCX.V) (CVE:NCX)’s share price traded up 16.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.36. 506,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 134,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock has a market cap of C$55.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (NCX.V) Company Profile (CVE:NCX)

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 33,149 hectares located on the Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

