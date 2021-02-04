Northcoast Research Upgrades Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to “Buy”

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOOR. Wedbush raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.09.

DOOR stock opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.99 per share, with a total value of $50,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $133,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $3,653,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after buying an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

