Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Papa John’s International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.29.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PZZA. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $108.36. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 124.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.21.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 710.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.