North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,918,000 after purchasing an additional 184,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $160.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.87 and its 200 day moving average is $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $422.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.