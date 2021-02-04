Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Short Interest Down 22.3% in January

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,455,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 870,742 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. 3,320,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $467.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

