NoLimitCoin Market Capitalization Hits $3.09 Million (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 58.5% higher against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $1,444.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000261 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 146.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 622,067,435 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

