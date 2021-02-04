Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOKIA. Barclays set a €3.15 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €3.75 ($4.41).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

