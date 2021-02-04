Noah L. Rosenberg Sells 1,813 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $52,413.83.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,695. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.