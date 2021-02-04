NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,833 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $33,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $3,089,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,823.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.32. The company had a trading volume of 28,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,953. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.14 and a 200 day moving average of $206.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.71.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

