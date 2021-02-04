NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $90.77 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 451,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $90,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.21. 4,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,197. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

