NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $65.42 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 656,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,818 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $65,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,588,000 after buying an additional 2,758,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,834 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,710,000 after acquiring an additional 329,729 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,085,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,709,000 after purchasing an additional 192,178 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.57. The company had a trading volume of 34,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

