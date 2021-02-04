NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $184.03 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Northern Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $184,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $215,761.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,702 shares of company stock worth $6,285,919 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.47.

Shares of NTRS traded up $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $96.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,306. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.46. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

