Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,398,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,298,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,710,948.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $779.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.