Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 398.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in NeoGenomics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NeoGenomics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoGenomics news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 118,752 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $4,935,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,080,619.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $14,283,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares in the company, valued at $100,153,436.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 754,561 shares of company stock worth $33,557,193. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,760.75 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $57.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

