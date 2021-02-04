Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,867 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,152,000 after acquiring an additional 917,131 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after acquiring an additional 654,392 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $4,292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 67.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 264,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

NYSE:ABR opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.88.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

