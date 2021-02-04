Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,232 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 99,597 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 94,738 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 89,767 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,715.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 50,534 shares during the period.

NYSE PBH opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

