Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $972,000 Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 107.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $60.51 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

