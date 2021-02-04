Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,121,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,684,000 after acquiring an additional 534,233 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

PDM stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

