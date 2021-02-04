Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,513 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.34%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.