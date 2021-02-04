Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,019,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,425,000 after buying an additional 904,878 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,433,000 after acquiring an additional 903,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,459,000 after acquiring an additional 807,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 688,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,413,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 457,304 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

SJI stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $261.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

