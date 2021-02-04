Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 420 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in iRobot by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 743.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,784,699.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $116.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $197.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Northland Securities cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

