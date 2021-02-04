Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 180,900 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 1,581.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Antero Resources worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 456,282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 3,044.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 531,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 514,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 612,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.15.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

